Wealthspring Capital LLC Invests $573,000 in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned approximately 0.33% of SVF Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SVFA. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $4,940,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment in the first quarter worth $371,000. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SVF Investment alerts:

SVFA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.71. 648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,484. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84. SVF Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA).

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.