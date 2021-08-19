Wealthspring Capital LLC Acquires 75,600 Shares of PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU) by 76.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 174,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of PropTech Investment Co. II stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

