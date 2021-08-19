Wealthspring Capital LLC Acquires 28,256 Shares of Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,256 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Scion Tech Growth I were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCOAU. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 33.3% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,100,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Scion Tech Growth I during the 1st quarter worth $1,614,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Scion Tech Growth I during the 1st quarter worth $939,000. TIG Advisors LLC raised its position in Scion Tech Growth I by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 488,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 88,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 1st quarter worth $553,000.

Shares of Scion Tech Growth I stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.93. 705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,313. Scion Tech Growth I has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.07.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

