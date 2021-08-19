We Are One Seven LLC Reduces Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 750 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total value of $95,334.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 27,716 shares valued at $16,127,786. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.74.

SIVB opened at $556.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $563.78. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $221.55 and a 52-week high of $608.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 31.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

