We Are One Seven LLC Increases Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $438.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $445.84. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $286.18 and a 12 month high of $471.38.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

