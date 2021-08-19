We Are One Seven LLC Has $393,000 Stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

NYSE:PLOW opened at $37.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $850.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $51.44.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $157.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 23.02%. Douglas Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 104.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $418,106.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,673.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.