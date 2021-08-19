We Are One Seven LLC Has $303,000 Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.64.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $293.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $192.25 and a twelve month high of $324.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.45.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.