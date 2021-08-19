We Are One Seven LLC Decreases Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 919 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $316.65 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.42. The company has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $273,593.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,958.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,475,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,755 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.39.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

