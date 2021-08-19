We Are One Seven LLC Cuts Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,535 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $88,120,000 after acquiring an additional 26,129 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 21.9% during the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 33,459 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 38.9% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 137,559 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,558 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,139 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $60.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.14. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The company has a market capitalization of $120.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

