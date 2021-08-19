We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 498 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,692,000 after buying an additional 2,148,260 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,994,000 after buying an additional 1,252,166 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $91,122,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,721,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,833,000 after buying an additional 779,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 827,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,413,000 after buying an additional 280,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock opened at $95.86 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $75.45 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.41.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MNST. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

