Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives $322.59 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $327.12.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on W shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Wayfair news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total transaction of $986,007.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total value of $174,525.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,116.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,502 shares of company stock worth $2,824,599. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 19.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Wayfair by 0.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Wayfair by 1.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of W stock traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $283.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,550. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.53. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $221.09 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 88.65 and a beta of 3.10.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wayfair will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

