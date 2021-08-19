Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) by 69.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,370 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Wave Life Sciences worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 13.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WVE. Mizuho boosted their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ WVE opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $290.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.37. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $19.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 215.47% and a negative net margin of 746.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

