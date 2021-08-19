Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) shot up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.61. 1,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 652,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on WDH. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.80 price target on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $134.83 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new stake in Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter valued at $470,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterdrop Company Profile (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

