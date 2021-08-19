Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Sets New 12-Month High at $161.34

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$161.34 and last traded at C$160.54, with a volume of 50644 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$159.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. ATB Capital reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$155.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$153.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.29. The company has a market cap of C$42.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.77.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.85 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 11,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.86, for a total value of C$1,747,452.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,640,242.56. Also, Senior Officer David M. Hall sold 12,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$166.32, for a total value of C$2,099,956.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$488,149.20.

About Waste Connections (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

