Washburn Capital Management Inc. Has $5.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 3.8% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 154,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2,281.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 36,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 35,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock traded down $1.99 on Thursday, hitting $264.29. 78,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,853. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $175.98 and a 12-month high of $277.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.30.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

