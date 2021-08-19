Warp Finance (WARP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,655.00

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $389,425.22 and $4,655.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $83.32 or 0.00187441 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded up 18.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00017185 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00010953 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

