Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,335,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,416,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.60. Walmart has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $73,773,717.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,580,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,016,728 shares of company stock worth $3,897,363,081. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. upped their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.88.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

