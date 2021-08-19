Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $180.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.88.
Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $149.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $417.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.80.
In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,254,892. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,466,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,874,742. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
