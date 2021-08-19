Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $180.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.88.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $149.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $417.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,254,892. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,466,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,874,742. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

