Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walmart in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the retailer will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

WMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. upped their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.88.

NYSE WMT opened at $149.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $417.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $73,773,717.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,580,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,466,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,874,742 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 81.8% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Walmart by 13.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Walmart by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Walmart by 10.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,229 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

