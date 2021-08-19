Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,721 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,968,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 26,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $1,066,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,358,317.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,466,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,874,742. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.88.

Shares of WMT opened at $149.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $417.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

