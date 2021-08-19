Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Short Interest Up 18.4% in July

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,090,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the July 15th total of 16,970,000 shares. Currently, 20.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Waitr by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Waitr by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waitr by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 173,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. 45.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Waitr stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $131.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.00 and a beta of -3.02. Waitr has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Waitr had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. Analysts anticipate that Waitr will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

WTRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Waitr from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

