Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.63 million, a P/E ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, analysts expect that Wabash National will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $29,541.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,387,874.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wabash National stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

WNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.