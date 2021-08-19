W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock Position Raised by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,820,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 751.8% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on GWW shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.75.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $428.14. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,360. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.25 and a 12-month high of $479.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

