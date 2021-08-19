Vortex Defi (VTX) Trading 208.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, Vortex Defi has traded up 208.7% against the US dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be bought for $0.0479 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. Vortex Defi has a market capitalization of $119,675.38 and $159,116.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 298% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

