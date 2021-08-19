Vortex Defi Trading Up 175.3% Over Last Week (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0406 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded up 175.3% against the US dollar. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $101,397.36 and $115,294.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

Vortex Defi (VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

