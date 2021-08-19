Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at BTIG Research

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its price target upped by research analysts at BTIG Research from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VCRA. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.30.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

VCRA stock opened at $45.15 on Thursday. Vocera Communications has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.57 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.31.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $336,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $182,407.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,692 shares of company stock worth $2,600,111 over the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.