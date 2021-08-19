Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group makes up about 2.7% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,629,000 after buying an additional 290,433 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $17,545,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,726,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth $330,000. 53.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $3,260,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,660,678.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,184,442 shares of company stock valued at $193,675,774. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

BX traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,894,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,330. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $117.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.