Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 82.9% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 8.1% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $15.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $673.47. 14,244,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,549,535. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $329.88 and a one year high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.75 billion, a PE ratio of 350.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $665.21.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total value of $930,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,014.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at $19,906,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,425 shares of company stock worth $38,241,379 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

