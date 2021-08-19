Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in Z. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Zillow Group by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 13,342 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Zillow Group by 452.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:Z traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.10. 2,900,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,019. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.09 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.08 and a 1-year high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

In other news, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total value of $793,095.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,180,594.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 12,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.89, for a total transaction of $1,370,780.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,150,811.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,844 shares of company stock valued at $6,550,180. 14.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

