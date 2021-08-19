Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 329,329 Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 329,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,480,000. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up 4.2% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth $471,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 132,463.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $26.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,258,620 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.02.

