Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,057 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.15. 153,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,267,447. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $450.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.74.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.08.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

