Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by Virco include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses. They also sell to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, Virco has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial. “

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Virco Mfg. stock opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.66 and a beta of 1.36. Virco Mfg. has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $28.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 million. Analysts predict that Virco Mfg. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 21.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virco Mfg. (VIRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.