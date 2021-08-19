Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.80 EPS

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS.

Shares of VIPS traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.13. 865,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,973,717. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC cut their price target on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark cut their price target on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.58.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

