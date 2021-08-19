Vinci Partners Investments (VINP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ: VINP):

8/11/2021 – Vinci Partners Investments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. provides an alternative investment platform principally in Brazil. The company’s business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial advisory business. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

8/10/2021 – Vinci Partners Investments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. provides an alternative investment platform principally in Brazil. The company’s business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial advisory business. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

8/4/2021 – Vinci Partners Investments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. provides an alternative investment platform principally in Brazil. The company’s business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial advisory business. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

8/3/2021 – Vinci Partners Investments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. provides an alternative investment platform principally in Brazil. The company’s business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial advisory business. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

7/28/2021 – Vinci Partners Investments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. provides an alternative investment platform principally in Brazil. The company’s business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial advisory business. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

7/27/2021 – Vinci Partners Investments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. provides an alternative investment platform principally in Brazil. The company’s business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial advisory business. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

7/13/2021 – Vinci Partners Investments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. provides an alternative investment platform principally in Brazil. The company’s business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial advisory business. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

7/10/2021 – Vinci Partners Investments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. provides an alternative investment platform principally in Brazil. The company’s business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial advisory business. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 15.37. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.81. On average, equities analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VINP. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,189,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,888,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,323,000. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,508,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $11,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

