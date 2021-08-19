Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.81 EPS

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.81, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ VINP opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63. Vinci Partners Investments has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $721.71 million and a P/E ratio of 28.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vinci Partners Investments stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) by 27,543.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,172 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Vinci Partners Investments worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

