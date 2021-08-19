Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on VRRM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verra Mobility has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.70.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 6.86. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $1,274,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRRM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,862,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,210 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth about $20,253,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,136 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,827,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,099,000 after purchasing an additional 963,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

