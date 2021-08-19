Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Lowered to C$13.50

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 77.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Vermilion Energy to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.41.

Shares of TSE:VET opened at C$7.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 4.02. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.84 and a 12-month high of C$11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

