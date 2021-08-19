Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) PT Lowered to C$11.75

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.03.

VET opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 3.18. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.82.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 27.89%. Analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 16.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

