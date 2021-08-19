Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,322 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 50,601 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.48.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.90. The company had a trading volume of 22,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.99. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.44 and a 12 month high of $132.39. The stock has a market cap of $173.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

