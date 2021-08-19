Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $781,000 Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $41,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,963. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.01, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

