Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after buying an additional 147,821 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,744,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,069,125,000 after buying an additional 53,677 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,692,486 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,300,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,734,554,000 after buying an additional 59,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,129,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,604,771,000 after buying an additional 52,630 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

BLK traded down $3.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $898.45. 963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,554. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $882.79. The stock has a market cap of $136.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $531.39 and a 12-month high of $924.97.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

