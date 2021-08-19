Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,107,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,089,704,000 after buying an additional 973,901 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,634,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,587,000 after buying an additional 703,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,867,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,289,000 after buying an additional 522,528 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after buying an additional 4,108,666 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,009,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,679,000 after buying an additional 884,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 493,411 shares of company stock worth $70,053,725. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.30. 6,259,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,182,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.10. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $350.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.