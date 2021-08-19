Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.6% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 36,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,936,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CHRW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.53.

Shares of CHRW traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.67. The stock had a trading volume of 846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,504. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

