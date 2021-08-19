Velocys (LON:VLS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.94

Velocys plc (LON:VLS)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.94 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 5 ($0.07). Velocys shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,198,198 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The firm has a market cap of £47.96 million and a PE ratio of -4.09.

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. The company has a collaboration with British Airways and Shell for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

