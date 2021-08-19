Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $142.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.66.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

