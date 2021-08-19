Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $226.06. 191,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,956,589. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $230.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.76.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

