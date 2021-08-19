Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $226.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.76. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $162.85 and a 52-week high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

