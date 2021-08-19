Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.8% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $86.50. The company had a trading volume of 150,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,819,780. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.136 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.