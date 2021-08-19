Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

BCGM Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.0% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period.

VOO traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $402.61. 266,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,924,022. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $398.83. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $295.04 and a 52-week high of $411.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

