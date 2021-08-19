Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 870,400 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the July 15th total of 670,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,238,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $52.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.31. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $52.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,771,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,512,000 after buying an additional 982,442 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,611,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,475 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,136,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,827,000 after buying an additional 717,102 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,820,000 after purchasing an additional 502,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,901,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,705,000 after buying an additional 1,117,170 shares during the period.

